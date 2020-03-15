Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 405 Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Caci International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

CACI stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

