Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TD stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

