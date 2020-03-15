Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,370 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

