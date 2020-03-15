Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,770,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $390.90 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day moving average of $387.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

