Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR opened at $75.31 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.