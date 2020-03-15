Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,256 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE:WK opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.