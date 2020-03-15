Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.