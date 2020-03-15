Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Boston Partners raised its position in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 492,144 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,007,000 after acquiring an additional 254,559 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CDK Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 574,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

