Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,345 shares of company stock worth $269,975. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $556.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

