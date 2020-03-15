Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $108,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $594.94 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $507.64 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $758.98 and a 200 day moving average of $776.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

