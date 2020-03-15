Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $99,000 in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

