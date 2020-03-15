Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $98,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

