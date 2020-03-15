Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $150,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

