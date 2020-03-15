Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $145,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.