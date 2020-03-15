Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $139,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,766.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $154.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

