Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $123,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

