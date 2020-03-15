Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $106,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 370,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000.

In other news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,914 shares of company stock worth $4,992,020. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

