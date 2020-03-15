Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,711 shares of company stock valued at $43,818,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

SAM opened at $354.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

