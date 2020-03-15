Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,389 ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

OGS opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

