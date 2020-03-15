Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,488,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.40 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

