Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $12.86 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

