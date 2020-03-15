Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $6,725,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $454.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.62 and a 200-day moving average of $470.02. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $343.15 and a one year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

