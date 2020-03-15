Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2,668.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.