Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director Buys $92,500.00 in Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,480,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.