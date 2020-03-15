C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

Get C&C Group alerts:

CCR stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Thursday. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $729.27 million and a PE ratio of 967.08.

In other C&C Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 10,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($48,671.40). Also, insider Emer Finnan purchased 2,600 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906 ($13,030.78). Insiders purchased 25,495 shares of company stock worth $9,755,990 in the last 90 days.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.