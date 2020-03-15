Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT has a payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

CTRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

