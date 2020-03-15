Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Capri worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,968.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of CPRI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

