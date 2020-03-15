Capita (LON:CPI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 140 ($1.84).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Capita to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

CPI opened at GBX 35.62 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 56.98 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.78. The stock has a market cap of $594.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Capita will post 1284.9559671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,935.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

