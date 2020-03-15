Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$329.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$353.00 to C$329.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$343.17.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$302.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$343.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$321.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$254.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

