Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.84 and a 52-week high of C$42.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$203,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,802,406.42. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$600,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,909,507.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.