Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

