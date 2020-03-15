Brokers Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

