Brokers Set Expectations for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$73.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.