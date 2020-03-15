Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Price Target at $10.08

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vereit stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

