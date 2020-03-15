Brokerages Set Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $113.89

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,933.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,953.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,458 shares of company stock worth $8,510,394. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 114.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $316,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

