Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT at $4.40

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DURECT alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. Analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.