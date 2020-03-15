British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,070 ($53.54) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,678.50 ($35.23) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,272.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,070.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

