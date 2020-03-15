Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

