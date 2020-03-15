Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

EAT opened at $17.16 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

