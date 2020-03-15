Brett H. Barth Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Cowen Inc has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cowen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

