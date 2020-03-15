Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research raised Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.17).

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

