BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 475 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Citigroup lowered BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

BP opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.37. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

