BP (LON:BP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.63) on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

