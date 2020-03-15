Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $53,818,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,821.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

