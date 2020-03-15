Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

