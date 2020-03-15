Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $370.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $170.20 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $154.81 and a one year high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

