Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOY. UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bodycote to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 862.14 ($11.34).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 530 ($6.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 814.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

