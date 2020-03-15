Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) to Issue Dividend of $6.00 on March 30th

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 6.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Blue Capital Reinsurance’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of BCRH opened at $7.20 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.