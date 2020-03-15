Blocknet Trading Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00020122 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $26,914.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,633,050 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

