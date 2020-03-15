Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after purchasing an additional 829,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $46.72 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.